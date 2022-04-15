New music Friday: Sheryl Crow and Santana

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

Sheryl Crow released her cover of Rolling Stones‘ “Live with Me” Friday, featured on her eponymous documentary and its accompanying soundtrack, which arrives May 6. This new cover comes with a surprise — Sheryl asked Mick Jagger to accompany her on the track ; you can hear him on the blues harmonica.

Santana is back with a brand-new song, too, called “Yo Estare,” which features Fifth Harmony singer and Dancing with the Stars finalist Ally Brooke. The track, written by hitmakers Diane Warren and Claudia Brant, is the Spanish version of his song “Break.” The track is featured on his new album, Blessings and Miracles.

