New Music Friday: Sam Smith, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Michael Jackson and Carly Simon

Sam Smith is bringing the holiday cheer with the festive, original love ballad “Night Before Christmas.” The track is the latest song to feature on Sam’s Christmas compilation EP The Holly and The Ivy, which they originally released in 2020.

Lauren Spencer-Smith is out with her holiday offering “Single On The 25th,” which she made for those who will feel lonely on Christmas. She sings about how much she hates being single at this time of year.

﻿Michael Jackson﻿’s ﻿Thriller 40 ﻿is out now. It’s comprised of a double CD set and bonus disc full of never-released tracks. Michael’s estate also told fans to circle their calendars for November 21, when they will release an animated lyric video for “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.” This is all in celebration of Thriller‘s 40th anniversary.

Carly Simon released “We Have No Secrets,” off the forthcoming Live at Grand Central, which is a recording of her legendary surprise 1995 concert set to arrive January 27. The song also marks the 50th anniversary of her album No Secrets.









