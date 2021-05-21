New Music Friday: Pink, Jonas Brothers, Sara Bareilles have new music for you

RCA Records

Today’s New Music Friday is packed with new releases from some big names, and one rising star.

Pink‘s All I Know So Far: Setlist, the live companion album to her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, is out today. In addition to live versions of her hits recorded on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour, it also features her duet with daughter Willow, “Cover Me in Sunshine,” her MTV Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech, her new single “All I Know So Far,” and several covers, including Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time” and Queen‘s “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Jonas Brothers are out with “Leave Before You Love Me,” their new collaboration with Marshmello that they’ll perform at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner is already a fan: She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “F***ing obsessed with this song. So proud as always.”

Sara Bareilles is out with Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl, recorded in November of 2019 during her Amidst the Chaos tour. She’s now released a live video for “Brave,” and tonight at 7 p.m. ET on her Facebook Page and YouTube channel, she’ll have an encore presentation of her recent livestream from the Hollywood Bowl.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s hotly anticipated debut album Sour is here. In addition to the singles we’ve heard — “deja vu,” “drivers license” and “good 4 u” — it also includes “1 step forward, 3 steps back,” which interpolates Taylor Swift‘s 2017 song “New Year’s Day.” Taylor gets a songwriting credit on the track.

