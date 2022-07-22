New music Friday: Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran

Pentatonix ﻿teamed with ﻿Diane Warren﻿ and ﻿Jon Batiste ﻿ for “Sweet.” Kevin Olusola﻿ of Pentatonix said in a statement, “We were so honored to collaborate with such musical titans… hey’ve brought the world so much love and joy in their music. We hope the people feel like dancin’ and prancin’ when they listen to ‘Sweet’!”

Goo Goo Dolls dropped “You Are The Answer,” the second single to be released off their Chaos In Bloom album. The ballad highlights the love one has for their significant other in times of hardship and is reminiscent of a choir song with its soulful elements. The song follows their previously released “Yeah, I Like You.” Chaos In Bloom arrives August 12.

The Weeknd released a remix of “How Do I Make You Love Me” with Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Gannaci. The remix takes the song in a funk-inspired direction. If you’re a fan of the original version, The Weeknd dropped the official music video, which is 2D animated. Just a word of warning, this visual goes heavy with horror themes.

Ed Sheeran teamed with Russ for the new song “Are You Entertained” and also starred in its music video. The song is about reaching for the top and realizing what’s important to them. For Ed, he realized he needs to put his family — and more importantly, himself — first in his quest to turn his dreams into a reality.











