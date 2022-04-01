New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Jewel and Katy Perry

Katy Perry ﻿has teamed with country superstar ﻿Thomas Rhett﻿ for his new song, “Where We Started,” which is the title track off his new album. He told Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen ﻿that he didn’t think he could get Katy on the track because he didn’t think she knew who he was. But, he sent the track out anyway. “And the next day she literally hit us back and said, ‘I resonate with this song so much. Please send me the files. I want to put my vocal on it,'” Thomas revealed.

OneRepublic has teamed with Gryffin for his track “You Were Loved.” The breakup anthem offers plenty of gentle guitars, swelling vocals and, of course, lyrics that punch you in the gut. Gryffin said in a statement, “Working with One Republic has been an incredible experience and we’re really happy to have created a song that really aligns with both of our projects sonically and lyrically. We feel the record is a euphoric, summer anthem that has a strong emotive core to it.”

﻿Jewel﻿ may be taking over TikTok, but that hasn’t distracted her from new music. She dropped “Living With Your Memory,” the next single off her upcoming ﻿Freewheelin’ Woman﻿ album. “This song is a really fun one for me,” she said in a statement. “It tells a story that illustrates the power of our memories. Sometimes we look back on past loves, and remember things better than they were. When living with the memory of a past love is better than the reality of living with the actual person, you get a song like this!”

