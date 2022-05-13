New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Gavin DeGraw, Tate McRae and Mandy Moore

‘s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿OneRepublic﻿ dropped their new, feel-good track “I Ain’t Worried,” which joins ﻿Lady Gaga﻿’s new anthem in the upcoming movie﻿ Top Gun: Maverick﻿﻿﻿. The singer also released an official music video, which features some footage of ﻿Tom Cruise﻿’s new action film. ﻿Top Gun: Maverickflies into theaters on May 27.

﻿Gavin DeGraw﻿ released “Freedom (Johnny’s Song),” which tells the story of his mother and father’s relationship. The piano ballad is part of Gavin’s forthcoming album,﻿ Face the River﻿, due out next Friday. Gavin said, “It was their love story, their sacrifices, and their guidance that shaped this music.”

﻿Tate McRae﻿ is out with “what would you do?,” the latest song off her upcoming album, i used to think i could fly, due out May 27. The song is about Tate realizing that the boy she idolizes is not treating her right, so she asks what he’d think if she copied his behaviors — such as not showing up for dates and kissing his friends.

Mandy Moore‘s new album, In Real Life, is out now. The new record “shares a window into her world and all that illuminates it,” according to the press release. Mandy is about to head off on her first tour in over a decade, which kicks off June 10 in Atlanta. She’ll visit 26 locations in all. Tickets are on sale now at her official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.