New Music Friday: Madonna, Carly Rae Jepsen and Michelle Branch

Madonna dropped a new remix of her 2005 hit song “Hung Up” featuring Dominican rapper Tokischa, which she first performed in June as part of her Pride celebration. The track is slowed and more rhythmic, channeling an electronic Reggaeton vibe.

Carly Rae Jepsen released “Talking to Yourself, the third single from her album The Loneliest Time. “This is not a revenge song, but its not NOT a revenge song either,” she tweeted and added the song lyrics, “I was always invisible/ Consequences are difficult to face.”

Michelle Branch released The Trouble with Fever, her fourth studio album and first work since 2017. Michelle has since released the music video for “Not My Lover,” which sees her singing karaoke in a blue nightclub with her friends, who all vibe to the breakup anthem.

