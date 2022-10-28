New Music Friday: Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Neil Diamond and Forest Blakk

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

﻿Katharine McPhee ﻿and husband ﻿David Foster﻿ are ringing in the holidays with their festive rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.” This is the first offering off their holiday album, Christmas Songs, which hits the digital shelves on November 25. “Super excited I got to record with my best friend again – first time was when I was just off of American idol 17 years ago – and the good part was he had to do all the work,” Katharine teased on Instagram.

﻿Neil Diamond﻿ is also ready to celebrate the holidays with the release of A Neil Diamond Christmas. ﻿﻿The compilation album is filled with Neil’s most loved renditions of the holiday classics that appeared across four of his previously released holiday albums. The album has four configurations: two different 2LP vinyls, a two-CD set and a one-CD set. You can buy yours now on Neil’s official website.

Forest Blakk is out with eight-track EP Every Little Detail, which covers his most vulnerable moments and intimate thoughts. The EP offers the standout track “If You Love Her,” which has gone on to become a wedding staple. Forest will also head off on a North American headline tour next year; tickets will go on sale next Friday, November 4.





