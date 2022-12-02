New Music Friday: Katharine Mcphee, David Foster, Kelly Clarkson and Andy Grammer

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes that are all about the holidays…

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster released their long-teased Christmas Songs album, which celebrates their favorite holiday songs. The album contains covers of “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “My Grown Up Christmas List,” “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “The Christmas Song.”

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande released a live rendition of their “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?” duet, performed during last year’s Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around holiday spectacular, which celebrated her When Christmas Comes Around album.

And for some non-holiday song news…

Andy Grammer released his feel-good anthem “Good Company.” He said of his new song, “This is some late night drive thru car dance party vibes.”

