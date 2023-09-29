New Music Friday: Ed Sheeran, Goo Goo Dolls and more

Ed Sheeran has said that his new album Autumn Variations doesn’t have any official singles, but when it arrived on Friday, it came with a live performance video of one of the album’s track, “American Town.” In the clip, Ed’s sitting by some railroad tracks in the middle of the woods, playing the song — inspired by his wife, Cherry — on an acoustic guitar.

Goo Goo Dolls are out with a live performance of their breakthrough song “Name,” recorded in 1995 in New York City. It’s the first release from their upcoming album Live At The Academy, due out October 20. The 32-track album includes the band’s soundcheck, full set and encores from what, at the time, was their biggest New York City show to date.

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog has shared a track from her upcoming album A+, a reimagining of her last solo record, 2013’s A. It’s a new version of the tune “I Should’ve Followed You Home,” a duet with Take That’s Gary Barlow. A+, dropping October 13, is available for preorder now.

It’s never too early for holiday music. The vocal group The Tenors is out today with Christmas with The Tenors. The first single and video is their rendition of “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” The album features covers of classics like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as well as takes on more unexpected songs like Sia‘s “Snowman” and Chris Rea‘s “Driving Home for Christmas.” The group’s Now & Forever Tour starts November 3.

