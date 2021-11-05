New Music Friday arrives with holiday cheer

New Music Friday brings us two new holiday tunes: One’s an original and one’s a cover of a classic.

Elle King has recorded a new take on “Please Come Home for Christmas,” written by blues pianist and singer Charles Brown and covered by The Eagles, Kelly Clarkson and Jon Bon Jovi, among others. On November 10, Elle and her friend Miranda Lambert will compete for the Musical Event of the Year trophy at the CMA awards on ABC, for their duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Forest Blakk, who scored a hit earlier this year with “If You Love Her,” has released an original holiday song called “Sing Along With Me.” His girlfriend Tiffany sings backing vocals on the song, which is about, well, singing together on Christmas. The two performed the song Thursday night during the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Sing Along Drive Thru event.

