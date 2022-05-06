New music Friday: Andy Grammer, Carly Rae Jepsen, Train and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

Andy Grammer released “Saved My Life,” a song he wrote for his godmother, Leigh, who stepped in when he lost his mother suddenly to cancer. He said of the heartfelt song, “It’s been amazing seeing people connect to the song so I wanted to give tribute to people who have shown up in the lives of my fans.”

Carly Rae Jepsen first teased “Western Wind” at Coachella and, now, the song is finally here, along with its music video. The euphoric single features Carly yearning for a lost love. She previously revealed the song came to her during lockdown and features some of her most introspective songwriting yet.

Train teamed with Jewel for their new, head-bobbing track “Turn the Radio Up.” The song features on the Grammy-winning band’s new album, AM Gold, which drops May 20. Train and Jewel are set to head on tour together, starting June 8. They say their new track will keep fans’ “ears busy until then.”

DNCE dropped their contender for song of the summer, “MOVE.” Joe Jonas said of his peppy new single, “‘Move’ is the song that convinced me DNCE had more music to release into the world” and that he “immediately knew it was something special” after he wrote it.

