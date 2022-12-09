New Music Friday: Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Alanis Morissette released her holiday cover of “Little Drummer Boy,” which runs just under three minutes.

Meghan Trainor released the a capella version of “Made You Look,” which features Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Sri, and TikTokers Chris Olsen and Elyse Myers.

Speaking of Pentatonix, they teamed up with Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia for an a capella cover of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” The collaboration is featured on Bocelli’s A Family Christmas album.

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Nigerian singer Oxlade for a remix of his song “KU LO SA.”

On the topic of remixes, ﻿Sam Smith﻿ and ﻿Kim Petras﻿’ “Unholy” was given a Nova Twins Remix, which gave the song a rock twist.











