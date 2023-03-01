New Matchbox Twenty single coming March 17

John Medina/Getty Images

Matchbox Twenty has promised a new album this year, and we’ll be able to hear the first song from it later this month.

The group has announced that a new single, “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream),” will be out March 17. You can preorder or presave it now. No snippet has been released so far, but we do have a few of the lyrics: “We were eyes wide open when the world got dark.”

This will be the group’s first new music since 2012, when they put out their last album, North. Since then, frontman Rob Thomas has released three solo albums, including his 2021 holiday release, Something About Christmas Time.

Matchbox Twenty will launch their long-awaited summer tour, which was postponed from 2020, on May 16 in Vancouver.

