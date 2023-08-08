New Las Vegas immersive event to mark Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday

Photo by Bob King/Redferns

Fans of Michael Jackson will be able to transport themselves into the world of his music thanks to a new installation happening in Las Vegas in late August.

The Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event is a free three-day event that coincides with what would have been the King of Pop’s 65th birthday aka the blue sapphire birthday. Jackson fans will be able to enjoy interactive elements, along with experiences dedicated to specific Jackson tunes. There will also be social media and photo opportunities.

The Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event is going down August 27, 28 and 29 at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay, located on the sky bridge between the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Reservations are now open.

