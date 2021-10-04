New Kids on the Block tap Rick Astley, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa for MixTape Tour 2022

Live Nation/Austin Hargrave

New Kids on the Block are still hangin’ tough — and not only that, they’re never gonna let you down, they’re gonna free your mind, and they’re gonna push it.

NKOTB just announced the lineup for their MixTape 2022 tour, and joining them for the trek are Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa. The outing kicks off May 10 in Cincinnati and is currently scheduled to wrap July 23 in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 via Ticketmaster. Visit NKOTB.com for full details.

New Kids will take over The Kelly Clarkson Show today for “Kelly’s New Kids on the Block Party,” where they’ll give fans a preview of what they can expect from the tour.

In a statement, Donnie Wahlberg says, “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

NKOTB’s 2019 MixTape tour, featuring Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature, grossed more than $53 million.

