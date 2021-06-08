New Jonas Brothers book ‘Blood’ reveals moment Nick says he wanted out

Dey Street Books/William Morrow & Company/HarperCollins Publishers

The Jonas Brothers are telling their story in an new book called Blood, due out November 9. It’s described as a memoir written by all three brothers, and they’ve posted an excerpt describing Joe Jonas‘ feelings the day in 2013 that his brother Nick announced he was leaving the group.

Describing a band meeting, Joe writes, “I kicked back on the couch, said, ‘What’s going on,’ and put my feet up. I didn’t see the tsunami coming. And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke.”

“I still remember the exact words he said…which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: ‘My heart is no longer in this,'” Joe continues. “It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious…and permanent.”

Then, Joe writes, “Kevin was going on about a breakup tour. ‘We can figure this out,’ he was saying. ‘We’ll just say, “This is it. We’re breaking up. And we’re going to do this farewell tour.”‘”

“How could he be cool with this so quickly? It was all over, and he was trying to market it,” Joe writes. “This was not okay. I opened my mouth to speak, and the words burst out.”

While the excerpt leaves you hanging about what happens next, we all know the eventual happy ending: The Jonas Brothers reunited, scored a number-one single, a number-one album and a Grammy nomination, and launched a successful tour. This summer, they’ll hit the road again for the Remember This tour.

There are additional Blood excerpts on the group’s Instagram page.