New Harry Styles figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando

Earlier this year, Madame Tussauds put seven wax figures of Harry Styles in its museums around the world, and now another city has gotten its very own Harry: Orlando, Florida.

The new wax figure shows Harry in an outfit based on what he wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards: tan, high-waisted trousers, an ivory cropped suit jacket with black lapels, a sparkly tank top cut low enough to show the tattoos on his chest, and a gold cross and banana charm around his neck. While Harry wasn’t wearing pearls that night, the figure is sporting a string of them.

During the 2023 Grammys, Harry’s album Harry’s House was named Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

In a statement, the museum’s general manager said, “Harry Styles is one of the most impactful and celebrated artists in the world, so it’s only fitting that fans in Orlando now have the opportunity to meet his newest wax figure up close and personally.”

