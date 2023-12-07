New Hanukkah Taylor Swift Parody Is an Instant Classic

Y-Studs, the Yeshiva University a cappella group, just released their version of Taylor Swift’s 2009 hit “You Belong With Me” called “You Can Light With Me (Y-Studs Version).

Last year Kveller’s first ever Passover parody contest was launched with this winning Taylor Swift song, and this is the first Taylor Swift Hanukkah parody of the Hanukkah season. It’s just in time for the Festival of Lights, which starts on the evening of December 7.

Does it compare to Sadie and Sunny Sandler’s “Lover” Hanukkah parody? I don’t think any cover ever will, but it will definitely land pretty high on our unofficial ranking of the best Hanukkah parodies.

The video, of course, has the obligatory reference to Taylor’s current beau, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. One of the members of the group wears his jersey and draws possible plays on a white board, though other band members opted to play basketball in the living room where the video was shot and not football, probably for safety reasons.

The song starts with the line, “You’re on the phone with your bubbe / she’s upset,” while said angry bubbe appears in the video to remind us to light the Hanukkah candles. There’s gelt, a dreidel competition, crunchy latkes and juicy sufganiyot, a quick retelling of the Hanukkah story, cute kids celebrating Hanukkah, an oil menorah, a joke about Greek yogurt (vanilla flavored Chobani is delicious on latkes, though) and togas fashioned out of white sheets to represent the ancient Greeks.

All in all, it’s a pretty great parody video that may even make you shed a tear or two. Happy Hanukkah to all!

