New Goonies Sequel? Corey Feldman: Go!

Rumors have been flying around recently about the possibility of a sequel to The Goonies. Please don’t play with my emotions like this. The fact the movie was shot mostly in Astoria and Cannon Beach is a BIG reason why I was drawn to the Great Northwest.

OMG #THEGOONIES IS BACK IN #MSM AGAIN! THIS IS LIKE THE 25TH NEWS CYCLE THIS YR ⁦@SeanAstin⁩ & I HAVE BEEN IN OVER THE FILM & THE POSSIBILITY OF A SEQUEL! I SAY JUST MAKE THE DAMN SEQUEL ALREADY LOL: https://t.co/PbX9MJdWOH — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 1, 2019

I’m going to keep monitoring Feldman’s twitter LIKE A HAWK. It’s been my experience that there is always at least a bit of truth in EVERY rumor.

I LOVED The Goonies SO much growing up I actually built a Rube Goldberg style contraption to open our front gate at home.