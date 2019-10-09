Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

New Goonies Sequel? Corey Feldman: Go!

October 9, 2019

Rumors have been flying around recently about the possibility of a sequel to The Goonies.  Please don’t play with my emotions like this.  The fact the movie was shot mostly in Astoria and Cannon Beach is a BIG reason why I was drawn to the Great Northwest.

I’m going to keep monitoring Feldman’s twitter LIKE A HAWK.  It’s been my experience that there is always at least a bit of truth in EVERY rumor.

I LOVED The Goonies SO much growing up I actually built a Rube Goldberg style contraption to open our front gate at home.

 

