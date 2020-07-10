New Friends During Lockdown

Tallulah and Joseph’s unlikely friendship began at the beginning of the UK’s lockdown.

Tallulah drew a picture of a rainbow for James, who is the delivery driver.

Joseph told the BBC, “Tallulah realized I was deaf and then one day she surprised me

when she signed to me, ’have a good day,’ I think she learnt sign language at school.”

“I was very happy, and I then showed Tallulah how to sign,

‘good morning, have a good day,’ and then she signed it perfectly and it made my day.”

Such a sweet video!

