New Favorite Pie for Thanksgiving

Reese’s wants people to forget every pie out there: In fact, they kind of want you to forget about what constitutes a “pie” at all. The confection specialist is releasing a limited number of massive 9-inch diameter peanut butter cups and billing them as the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie.
Described as “the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ever for sale,” these pie-size cups are still a peanut butter cup through and through, made with just chocolate and peanut butter, but weighing in at 3.4 pounds. Probably needless to say, Reese’s says that’s also the most chocolate and peanut butter they’ve ever packed into a cup before.
“The holidays are stressful, but winning Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be,” Reese’s states to end its announcement — which is actually a horrible tease: You’ve just made everyone’s holiday a lot more stressful by figuring out how we’re going to get one of these massive cups without resorting to paying $10,000 for one on eBay!
WHAT?
Maybe next year?