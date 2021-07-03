New Face of Gerber

This giggly, 4½-month-old miracle child is the newest face of Gerber.



The winner of Gerber’s 11th annual photo search, crowning Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Florida,

as its 2021 Gerber “spokesbaby.”

Zane was selected for his “cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile

that can light up any room.” He’ll also serve in the honorary roles of “chief growing officer”

and “chief taste tester” for the year.

In reward for beating out more than 90,000 parents who entered their babies in this year’s

Gerber baby contest, Zane’s parents, Erin and Mike, won a $25,000 cash prize and more.

This news came as a surprise to Erin and Mike, who weren’t even sure if Erin could conceive naturally

after undergoing treatment for breast cancer at 27.

After having a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation,

Erin could not anticipate how her treatment would affect her chances of being a mom.

Yet Zane beat the odds and was conceived with no intervention.

The original Gerber baby in the brand’s iconic logo was Ann Turner Cook, now 94.

In 2010, the photo search was launched, and since then winners have included 2020

winner Magnolia Earl, the first adopted Gerber baby,

and Lucas Warren, the first child with Down syndrome to win the contest.

