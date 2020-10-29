New documentary on The Bee Gees airs December 12 on HBO and HBO Max

On a Saturday night this December, you can relive Saturday Night Fever by watching a new documentary on The Bee Gees.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, directed by Frank Marshall, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It traces the career of the brothers Gibb — Barry and twins Maurice and Robin — from their start in the early sixties, to their journey to the top of the charts in the ’70s, to their continued chart success in the ’80s, both as a group and as writers and producers for other artists.

The doc includes never-before-seen footage of recording sessions, concerts, TV appearances and home videos, and interviews with the only surviving member of the trio, Barry, as well as archival interviews with Robin and Maurice, who died in 2012 and 2003, respectively.

In addition, the documentary includes interviews with Eric Clapton, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Nick Jonas, producer Mark Ronson, and ’60s star Lulu, who was married to Maurice from 1969 to 1973.

The movie is described as the “story of a singular band and their music, but also a poignant portrait of brotherhood tested by fame and loss but marked by enduring devotion.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.