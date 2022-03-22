New Dating App for Single Parents

396323888|BigStock

Stir is a new online dating platform designed to meet the specific needs of single parents looking to date.

In addition to providing a single-parent-exclusive pool of likeminded individuals who probably share similar values (or at least similar baggage), the app also allows users to outline the time constraints of their parental demands in their profiles, letting them compare schedules with potential matches. The app also lets single-and-ready-to-mingle parents match based on questions regarding their personality and values — and, presumably, parenting styles.

That’s not to say that single parents should feel restricted to dating fellow single parents only, however.

While, yes, there are certainly many people who see kids as a deal-breaker, there are also plenty of people who are open to dating someone with children.

