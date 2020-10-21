New Christmas gifts: Holiday music from Matt Nathanson and Lindsey Stirling

Matt Nathanson album: Crush Music/Lindsey Stirling: Sydney Takeshta

Two artists who had great success last year with Christmas songs have more new musical gifts for you this year.

Matt Nathanson scored a huge hit last year with his take on U2’s version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” This Friday, he’s putting out his first full holiday album, Farewell December. It features “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) as well as Matt’s versions of classics like “Blue Christmas,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “White Christmas.”

There are also some less-frequently recorded holiday tunes, like “Snow,” by Harry Nilsson, “I Believe in Father Christmas” by Greg Lake, and “When the River Meets the Sea,” originally by John Denver & the Muppets.

“I wanted it to feel like a real album, not just a collection of songs. so we picked some fun ones, some moody ones, some heartbreakers,” Matt says in a statement. “I was trying to get it to sound the way the holidays & the end of the year feel…exciting, warm but also kinda sad and bittersweet. A celebration of the end of something.”

Matt has also teased a video for “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Instagram.

Last year, Lindsey Stirling scored a top-five hit with her version of “Carol of the Bells,” from her hit holiday album Warmer in the Winter Deluxe. Now she’s back with a new Christmas single: her take on “Angels We Have Heard on High,” also from that album.

And while Lindsey can’t do her annual Christmas tour this year, she will have a digital Christmas special coming this December, and ahead of that, she’ll appear on ABC’s annual holiday special CMA Country Christmas.

By Andrea Dresdale

