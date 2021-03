Photo Credit: Bigstock user Russel102

The new Cadbury “Bunny” for 2021 has been crowned. Cam you say “ribbit, ribbit”.

Betty the Frog Becomes the First Amphibian to Win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts​ https://t.co/FQoIQ9sUOL — People (@people) March 23, 2021

A tree frog named Betty with fuzzy bunny ears on her head? I’m HERE for it.

Be on the lookout next year when Cadbury is looking for a new Bunny.

Maybe next year it’s Limu Emu!