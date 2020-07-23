New Bon Jovi album 2020 gets October 2 release date

Bon Jovi‘s new album will finally arrive this fall.

After the release date was postponed and the band’s world tour was canceled, the album, titled 2020, will now be released October 2. It’s available for pre-order now, and you can download a new single, “Do What You Can,” now.

This is a full band version of the song Jon Bon Jovi started months ago and asked fans to help him complete. He first sang the final version of the song acoustically on the Jersey4Jersey benefit special.

“Do What You Can” was a last-minute addition to 2020, as was “American Reckoning,” the song Bon Jovi released a few weeks ago that was inspired by the death of George Floyd and the renewed push for social justice across the U.S.

“I am a witness to history,” says Jon in a statement. “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”

All the songs on the album were written either by Jon on his own, or Jon in collaboration with frequent collaborators John Shanks and Billy Falcon.

Here’s the 2020 track listing:



“Limitless”

“Do What You Can”

“American Reckoning”

“Beautiful Drug”

“Story of Love”

“Let It Rain”

“Lower the Flag”

“Blood in the Water”

“Brothers in Arms”

“Unbroken”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.