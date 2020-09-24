New Bee Gees documentary to debut on HBO and HBO Max this year

Courtesy of HBO/Lennox McClendon/AP/ Shutterstock

HBO Documentary Films has secured the North American rights to a new feature-length documentary about pop legends The Bee Gees that will get its TV premiere later this year on HBO and HBO Max.

The film, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, will focus on the history of the band — featuring brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb — their rise to international superstardom, how their music evolved over the years and the lasting impact their songs have had.

The movie was directed by Frank Marshall, whose previous directing credits include Arachnophobia and Alive, and who has produced such classic films as Raiders of the Lost Ark, Poltergeist, The Color Purple, Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Cape Fear, The Sixth Sense, Seabiscuit, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

“Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” says Marshall in a statement. “But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart had been selected to be screened at the 2020 edition of Colorado’s Telluride Film Festival, which was scheduled to take place this month before being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Matt Friedlander

