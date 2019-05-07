Credit: YouTube

New Baby Giraffe Needs A Little Help

The brand new baby giraffe at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo will be sporting some new footwear to help correct issues with his rear legs.

Steady now.

The custom-made therapeutic shoes were ordered after the zoo’s animal health team radiographed his rear legs after

noticing each rear foot was not in normal alignment in the hours after the giraffe’s birth Thursday.

“The condition is known as hyperextended fetlocks,” said Dr. Tim Storms,

associate veterinarian at Woodland Park Zoo. “It is well documented in horses and has been reported to occur in giraffes.”

Full Story: HERE

