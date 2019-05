Woodland Park Zoo has a new cutest animal.

Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a newborn giraffe on May 2. The baby boy was born at 4:56 a.m. on Thursday.

The calf is the first offspring between mom Olivia and dad Dave.

Lead zookeeper Katie Ahl said, “The baby was on his feet within an hour after he was born, which is what we want to see.”

