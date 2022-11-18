New animated video for Michael Jackson’s ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin” dropping Monday

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller album, and in honor of the occasion they are dropping a new animated lyric video for the hit track “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” on Monday.

The Thriller 40th anniversary celebration includes the just-released Thriller 40 double CD set, which features both the original album and a second disc with never-before-released tracks. The album is also available on vinyl at Walmart and Target, with Walmart’s version featuring an alternative cover, while Target’s comes with a 40 slipmat.

In addition, 4K versions of the album’s short films for “Beat It” and “Thriller” are now available.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller has sold over 100 million copies since its November 30, 1982, release. It went on to win eight Grammys and spent more than 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart.

