New “Aladdin” trailer starring Will Smith as Genie

The time has come Disney animation fans, the live-action “Aladdin” ‘official’ trailer dropped today and it looks amazing!

We did see a teaser-trailer back in October 2018, but this one is much more in-depth when the film hits theaters.

The trailer opens with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) running through the alleys of Agrabah. Similarly to the original animated version, he runs into Jasmin (Naomi Scott), posing as a commoner in the marketplace. Jafar leads him to the Cave of Wonder, where there he will meet his blue friend, Genie. The trailer ends with Aladdin and Jasmin riding off at dusk sing, you guessed it, “A Whole New World”.

In the new trailer, we get a much better understanding of the jolly-blue genie himself, starring Will Smith as the icon Robin Williams once dominated.

In an Entertaiment Weekly interview, Smith talked about being the new Genie and having a slightly different approach to the character in the new, live-action film.

“There’s a little bit less mimicking — there’s a James Brown piece that we do but a little bit less mimicking,” Smith says.

“The thing that will be the major addition from me playing the Genie is the hip-hop base. I think that’ll be fun for people. I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world. There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history!”

“Aladdin” appears in theaters May 24, 2019, so plenty of time to mark it on our calendars and go see it!