New Aaron Carter documentary premiering Monday on Hulu

ABC News Studios/Nogen Beck

A new documentary on Aaron Carter is premiering on Hulu Monday, May 1.

The 90-minute special Aaron Carter: The Li​​ttle Prince of Pop, from ABC News Studios, will follow the late pop star’s life from his early teens as a chart-topping artist with hits like “I Want Candy,” through his struggles with mental health issues and addiction.

It’ll include interviews with Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean, who details how he tried to help Aaron get clean; Melanie Martin, Aaron’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his son; former Disney channel star Christy Carlson Romano; and Dr. Travis Stork, former host of The Doctors who also tried to help Aaron with his addiction issues.

Aaron, younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died last November at age 34. He was found in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. His cause of death was drowning after inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.

