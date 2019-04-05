Credit: fortton | BigStockPhoto.com

New 99 Tunnel Almost At Viaduct Volumes

The new SR-99 tunnel under Downtown Seattle has been open now for just over two months and

Traffic monitors suggest the tunnel is carrying about 500,000 trips each week.

How does that compare to the old viaduct traffic? Turns out, it’s about the same.

Right now, the trip through the tunnel is free.

That will change this summer when tolling begins and drivers

will be charged between $1 and $2.25 depending on day and hour.

Full Story and Video: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
