New 99 Tunnel Almost At Viaduct Volumes

The new SR-99 tunnel under Downtown Seattle has been open now for just over two months and

the tunnel is carrying about 500,000 trips each week.

How does that compare to the old viaduct traffic? Turns out, it’s about the same.

Right now, the trip through the tunnel is free.

That will change this summer when tolling begins and drivers

will be charged between $1 and $2.25 depending on day and hour.

