New 520 Bike Path Open

Good news, cyclists and walkers – the new,

temporary shared-use connection between the SR 520 Trail and Lake Washington Boulevard is now open!

This bicycle and pedestrian path runs parallel to the temporary on-ramp from Lake Washington Boulevard

to eastbound SR 520 and dips under SR 520 along the shore of Lake Washington.

With this separated path, cyclists and pedestrians can go under SR 520 instead of using Montlake Boulevard,

connecting the Arboretum with the University of Washington and the east side of Lake Washington.