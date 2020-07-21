Music News

By Warm 106.9 |

"Never too pregnant for a crop": Katy Perry shows off belly to promote new merch

M_KatyPerrypregnant-on-rock_062520
Liza Voloshin

Katy Perry is giving fans a good look at her pregnant belly in a series of photos on Instagram promoting a new line of merchandise for her upcoming album, Smile.

Posing in a long-sleeved Smile half-shirt and pulling down her shorts to expose her bare, swollen belly, Katy writes, “Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask Get ur #SMILE game on…and head to the link…for your merch bundles!”

Katy’s also shown posing in a Smile baseball cap, smiley face earrings and a bright-red face mask emblazoned with the word “Smile.”  Everything’s available at her official merch store — except the earrings — and most items are available as a digital bundle with the album, due out August 14.

Socks, tote bags, a jigsaw puzzle, hoodies, keychains and tees are also available now.

Katy hasn’t revealed what her due date is, except to say that it’ll be “soon.”


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.