Never give up hope… Never

August 26, 2019

Patience and love… A cat missing for 11 years, since it was 3 years old, was reunited with the people who loved and lost him.  Such a happy story!

Thank goodness for microchips!

Tiger was in remarkably good health for a kitty roaming the streets for 11 years.  Usually when you hear these types of stories it’s a dog that went missing hundreds of miles away that, miraculously, finds its way home after a great journey.  Nope, Tiger was found just a mile or so from home.  That’s so “cat” isn’t it?

