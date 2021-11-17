Never-before-heard Whitney Houston song to be auctioned as an NFT

Still of Gold tier crypto artwork created by Diana Sinclair from the Whitney Houston Collection

Add the late Whitney Houston to the growing list of celebrities joining the growing world of NFTs. A demo song recorded by a then-17-year-old Whitney is about to hit the auction block.

OneOf, the NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, announced that the track is a “never-before-heard full-length song.” The lucky winner of the auction “will have personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault.”

The recording will be sold as part of an NFT collection that includes an accompanying music video created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair featuring rare archival footage of Houston’s early days.

Joshua James, who co-founded OneOf, added, “We couldn’t be more excited to be releasing this historical song from the very beginning of her journey as an artist.”

Details of the two-day auction event are set to go live December 1. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, a nonprofit that continues the singer’s legacy in empowering and supporting young women.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, allow buyers to exercise sole ownership over a unique piece of digital media, such as individual songs, videos and images.

