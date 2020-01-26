Neuroscientist Dr Kristen Willeumier on How to Create Your Healthy Brain

Dr. Kristen Willeumier is a neuroscientist with knowledge on how the brain is affected by health, nutrition and the impact of concussions. She was Director of Research for the Amen Clinics from 2009-2016 and currently is a Scientific Advisory Board member of Black Brain Health the makers of CogGevity™ Advanced Brain Nutrition. The important news is that we have ways of doing brain scans to note problem areas in the brain and ways to keep our brain healthy. Prevention is always key.

