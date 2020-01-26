Neuroscientist Dr Kristen Willeumier on How to Create Your Healthy Brain

January 26, 2020

Dr. Kristen Willeumier is a neuroscientist with knowledge on how the brain is affected by health, nutrition and the impact of concussions. She was Director of Research for the Amen Clinics from 2009-2016 and currently is a Scientific Advisory Board member of Black Brain Health the makers of CogGevity™ Advanced Brain Nutrition. The important news is that we have ways of doing brain scans to note problem areas in the brain and ways to keep our brain healthy. Prevention is always key.

www.drwilleumier.com 

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
