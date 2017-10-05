Netflix Is Raising Prices…Again.

Everything else is getting more expensive so WHY NOT?!

Netflix is such a wonderful thing but sadly the bigger it gets, the more expensive.

Netflix will now charge $11 per month instead of $10 for a plan that includes HD and allows people to simultaneously watch programs on two different internet-connected devices.

The price for another plan that includes ultra-high definition, or 4K, video, is going up by 17 percent, to $14 from $12 a month. A plan that limits subscribers to one screen at a time without high-definition will remain at $8 a month.