Netflix Eliminates One Of Their Most Hated Features.

February 7, 2020

Now they just need to stop asking me if “I’m still watching”! PLEASE!

It’s long been one of the more minor (but still annoying) banes of your existence: When you’re cruising the Netflix site, searching for something to watch, you’re hit with a deafening preview of one of their shows or movies. It’s called “autoplay,” and it’s a bear. And finally the streaming giant has done something about it.

After a Netflix user sent out a desperate tweet, complaining about their burdensome autoplay function, the streamer’s U.S. account quote-tweeted her with an answer that we all can use (unless you like those autoplay previews, and to each their own).

Here’s what you do to get rid of one of the service’s worst features:

1) Log onto the web version of Netflix
2) Hover your mouse over the profile icon in the top right corner
3) Click “Manage Profiles”
4) Uncheck the box under “Autoplay controls”

 

