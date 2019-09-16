Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Netflix Announces Scary Movies/TV Schedule For Halloween.

September 16, 2019

We’re coming up on Halloween season and Netflix has released all of the spooky and scary films that are heading to the streaming service to get you in the spirit.

9/13/19
Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count

9/14/19
We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9/15/19
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

9/17/19
A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return
The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/24/19
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

9/25/19
Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/25/19
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/1/19
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
House of the Witch
Scream 2
Sinister Circle

10/4/19
In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/8/19
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/11/19
Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/16/19
Sinister 2

10/18/19
Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/24/19
Revenge of Pontianak
Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/25/19
Assimilate
Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
