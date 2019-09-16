Netflix Announces Scary Movies/TV Schedule For Halloween.

We’re coming up on Halloween season and Netflix has released all of the spooky and scary films that are heading to the streaming service to get you in the spirit.

9/13/19

Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

9/14/19

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9/15/19

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

9/17/19

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/24/19

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

9/25/19

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/25/19

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/1/19

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle

10/4/19

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/8/19

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/11/19

Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/16/19

Sinister 2

10/18/19

Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/24/19

Revenge of Pontianak

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/25/19

Assimilate

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL