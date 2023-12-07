Neil Diamond’s ‘The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976’ getting DVD reissue

Mercury Studios

A long out-of-print Neil Diamond concert is getting a special DVD reissue.

The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 features Diamond’s March 1976 concert at Sydney’s Sports Ground, which was telecast live to the largest viewer audience in Australian history. The show was the final night of Diamond’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, which marked his return to the stage after a four-year hiatus.

The concert featured performances of such classic Diamond tunes as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Song Sung Blue” and more, along with bonus features like Diamond’s first full-length TV interview, commercials Diamond performed live onstage, previously unreleased images and more.

The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 will be released January 19; it’s available for preorder now.

