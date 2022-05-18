Neil Diamond musical to debut on Broadway this November

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

Neil Diamond‘s A Beautiful Noise is coming to Broadway.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — a show based on the life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, featuring all his famous songs — is currently rehearsing for a six-week engagement in Boston from June 21 through July 31. It’s just been announced that following the Boston stint, the show will be moving to the Great White Way this fall.

According to producers, the show chronicles Diamond’s journey, from his beginnings as a “poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn” to his rise to becoming “one of the most universally adored showmen of all time.” It’ll premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre, with preview performances starting November 2. The show’s official opening night will be Sunday, December 4.

Not coincidentally, 50 years ago, in the fall of 1972, Diamond did a series of concerts at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater.

You can sign up to be among the first to get tickets to A Beautiful Noise at abeautifulnoisethemusical.com.

A Beautiful Noise was written by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, who wrote the movies Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything. It’s directed by Michael Mayer, who also did Spring Awakening, American Idiot and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Of course, all the music is by Neil Diamond.

