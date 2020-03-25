Need To Renew Your Drivers License?

Good news, you can renew on line for the next 30 days and skip a lot of hassles.

Social distancing measures are key to efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With that in mind, the Department of Licensing is urging all eligible residents to go online

to renew their Washington state driver license or identification card.

EVEN If your document expires within the next year, you can renew online for the next 30 days.

Even if you renewed online last time.

Even if you’re under age 24 or over 70.

Because of the governor’s recent emergency proclamation, a provision in state law that requires

every other renewal to be in person was temporarily suspended.

Persons under age 24 and over 70 also were exempted and all vision tests waived for 30 days.

Please take advantage of these relaxed rules and renew online now.

It will save you time and, more importantly, risk of exposure to the virus that causes the

potentially deadly disease known as COVID-19.

If you are unable to complete your transaction online,

you can make an appointment by calling 360-902-3900.

We appreciate your patience as we work to make our offices – and our processes – safer for visitors and DOL staff alike.