Need To Get Out Of A Date?

Top 20 Excuses People Have Used to Get Out of a Date:

  1. You’re not feeling well
  2. A family member is ill
  3. An emergency at work
  4. You have a headache
  5. You forgot about something important you need to do instead
  6. Tell them you realize you aren’t ready for a relationship
  7. Your car broke down
  8. You have a deadline at work
  9. Friends or family just showed up for a surprise visit
  10. You’re stuck in traffic
  11. You forgot
  12. Your pet is ill
  13. You accidentally already ate
  14. You can’t find the date venue
  15. You’ve had an allergic reaction
  16. You’ve been arrested
  17. Your date looks too similar to a sibling or other relative
  18. You’ve just been mugged
  19. Your date looks too similar to your ex
  20. A pipe has burst at home

I see “I have to wash my hair” didn’t make the list!!

