Need To Get Out Of A Date?

Top 20 Excuses People Have Used to Get Out of a Date:
- You’re not feeling well
- A family member is ill
- An emergency at work
- You have a headache
- You forgot about something important you need to do instead
- Tell them you realize you aren’t ready for a relationship
- Your car broke down
- You have a deadline at work
- Friends or family just showed up for a surprise visit
- You’re stuck in traffic
- You forgot
- Your pet is ill
- You accidentally already ate
- You can’t find the date venue
- You’ve had an allergic reaction
- You’ve been arrested
- Your date looks too similar to a sibling or other relative
- You’ve just been mugged
- Your date looks too similar to your ex
- A pipe has burst at home
I see “I have to wash my hair” didn’t make the list!!
