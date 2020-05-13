Need Spuds?

On Thursday, Washington potato growers will give away 200,000 pounds of potatoes at the Tacoma Dome.

It’s part of their mission to help people who are struggling to make ends meet.

The Washington State Potato Commission has coordinated with the City of Tacoma,

Emergency Food Network,

and local volunteers to help handout bags of Washington potatoes to those in need.

Volunteers will begin handing out potatoes at 11 a.m. in parking lots G&F at the Tacoma Dome.

All potatoes are first come first serve.

