Need Some Help With Daylight Savings Time?

Engdao|BigStock

The Denny’s digital coupon will be redeemable on Monday, March 13

Denny’s is celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving away coffee, just in time for Daylight Saving Time.

The breakfast restaurant chain is serving up a free cup on March 13 — the day after clocks spring forward, eliminating an hour of sleep for many Americans.

Members of Denny’s Rewards program will get the perk by redeeming a coffee coupon in their digital wallet, according to a company press release.

Customers who are not members of the loyalty club can sign up to get the freebie as well.

