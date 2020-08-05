Need a Pool?

kropic|BigStock

There’s an APP for that.

The summer heat is blazing right now and some people are looking for relief in public pools.

In this day and age, however, it’s hard to find one,

so a company called ExtremeReach launched an

app called to make pool searching easier.

The app shows you where you can rent a pool by the hour,

with reasonable pricing. Many homeowners are giving it a

shot and renting out their pools to neighbors.

Prices range anywhere from $15 to $300 per hour,

The app has been compared to Airbnb, but for pools.

To see a list of available pools to rent, .

I did search Seattle and Bellevue, not much of a choice.

Full Story: HERE

